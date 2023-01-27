Bridegroom dies during pre-wedding ceremony in Telangana

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 27th January 2023 9:38 am IST
wedding
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a bridegroom died during the pre-wedding ceremony in Telangana. The incident took place in Utnoor mandal centre on Thursday.

During the ceremony, the bridegroom, Ravula Satyanarayana Chary collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Soon he was rushed to a government hospital in Utnoor.

Though Satyanarayana was later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad, he died while undergoing treatment in the afternoon.

Recently, he got engaged to a girl and his wedding was scheduled to be held on Friday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button