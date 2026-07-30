Bridge washed away due to heavy rains in Asifabad district

The deluge left a Bolero car stranded in the floodwaters, and villagers stepped in to help pull the vehicle out.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Flooded street with a construction excavator and a white truck submerged in water.

Hyderabad: A temporary bridge connecting Kondapalli and Gollagudem villages in Penchikalpet mandal of Komuram Bheem Asifabad district was washed away following heavy rains on Thursday, July 30.

The deluge left a Bolero car stranded in the floodwaters, and villagers stepped in to help pull the vehicle out.

Addressing the situation, Asifabad District Collector Haritha said the district had received heavy rainfall as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Tiryani mandal received 10 cm of rainfall on Wednesday, July 29, and the district recorded an average rainfall of four cm. Asifabad is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next three days,” she said.

Subhan Bakery

The Collector also said Adilabad is likely to receive heavy inflow of water from Mancherial and Maharashtra and that special police have been deployed in Kagaznagar as a precaution. Boats and life jackets have been readied to assist people returning from work amid the rains, she added.

On the district’s reservoirs, Haritha said the Tiryani mandal reservoir, which has a capacity of 2.8 cusecs of water, is currently holding 2.01 cusecs. As of Thursday, two of its gates have been lifted.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button