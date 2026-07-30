Bridge washed away due to heavy rains in Asifabad district

Hyderabad: A temporary bridge connecting Kondapalli and Gollagudem villages in Penchikalpet mandal of Komuram Bheem Asifabad district was washed away following heavy rains on Thursday, July 30.

The deluge left a Bolero car stranded in the floodwaters, and villagers stepped in to help pull the vehicle out.

A temporary bridge connecting Kondapalli-Gollagudem villages in Penchikalpet mandal of Komuram Bheem Asifabad district was washed away due to heavy rains.



As the bridge was washed away, a boleri was stuck in the flood water. The villagers stepped in to help the vehicle out of… pic.twitter.com/tFQi1xrNAX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 30, 2026

Also Read Rains lift reservoir levels in Telangana in much-needed relief

Addressing the situation, Asifabad District Collector Haritha said the district had received heavy rainfall as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Tiryani mandal received 10 cm of rainfall on Wednesday, July 29, and the district recorded an average rainfall of four cm. Asifabad is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next three days,” she said.

The Collector also said Adilabad is likely to receive heavy inflow of water from Mancherial and Maharashtra and that special police have been deployed in Kagaznagar as a precaution. Boats and life jackets have been readied to assist people returning from work amid the rains, she added.

On the district’s reservoirs, Haritha said the Tiryani mandal reservoir, which has a capacity of 2.8 cusecs of water, is currently holding 2.01 cusecs. As of Thursday, two of its gates have been lifted.