Rains lift reservoir levels in Telangana in much-needed relief

Hyderabad: Heavy rains across Telangana over the past few days have increased water inflows into several major reservoirs.

Rain in the upstream catchment areas has also contributed to the rise in water levels, providing relief to farmers who were worried about water shortages.

Officials said inflows have improved in both the Krishna and Godavari river basins.

Jurala reservoir receives strong inflows

On Thursday morning, July 30, the Priyadarshini Jurala Project in the Krishna Basin recorded an inflow of 46,580 cusecs of water.

To manage the rising water levels, Irrigation Department officials released nearly 38,970 cusecs downstream by opening 10 gates to a height of one metre.

The reservoir is currently holding 6.09 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water against the gross storage capacity of 9.6 tmcft.

Singur Reservoir records fresh inflow

In Sangareddy district, an inflow of 517 cusecs of water was recorded at the Singur Reservoir. The outflow was 470 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Medigadda Barrage is receiving an inflow of 81,060 cusecs. To manage the water level, all the gates were opened.

IMD Hyderabad warns of ‘extremely heavy rain’

Telangana is likely to receive heavy rain on Thursday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an “extremely heavy rain” warning.

As per the weather department’s alert, all districts of Telangana are expected to witness heavy rain.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the weather department has also issued a red alert.