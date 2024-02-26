Bristol Myers Squibb launches Rs 828-cr innovation hub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Biopharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb inaugurated its latest facility in Hyderabad on Monday, February 26, expanding its global presence.

The new facility, which can house over 1,500 employees, has been built with an investment of more than $100 million (nearly Rs 828 crore). Bristol Myers Squibb hopes to further its goal of creating innovative medical discoveries by utilising local talent through its new hub.

The launch was attended by the Telangana Minister for Industries & Information Technology D Sridhar and Chief Executive Officer of Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr Christopher Boerner and other officials.

Addressing the event Mr D Sridhar said, “I am delighted to celebrate the opening of Bristol Myers Squibb’s site in Hyderabad. This marks an important milestone and investment in our vibrant community, offering opportunities for our rich talent pool here to work at the forefront of science and innovation.”

Chief Executive Officer Christopher Boerner of Bristol Myers Squibb said, “We are grateful for the ongoing collaboration with the Government of Telangana and are committed to working with them and supporting the local community as we continue to grow our company presence in India”

Bristol Myers Squibb’s latest investment in Hyderabad is part of global expansion in India. From Bangalore to Mumbai, the company has been instrumental in advancing research and providing critical medicines to patients battling serious diseases.

With a steadfast focus on oncology, hematology, immunology, and cardiovascular disease, Bristol Myers Squibb remains at the forefront of scientific innovation, driven by its unwavering dedication to transforming lives and shaping the future of healthcare.