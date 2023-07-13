BRS, AIMIM deceiving Old City residents over metro rail: Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress party has levelled accusations against the BRS government and the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for deceiving the people of the old city in the name of implementing the metro train project.

Sameer Waliullah, president of the Congress committee in Hyderabad district, criticized KTR’s tweet and Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement as misleading and accused both parties of making false promises to the people for the past nine years.

Waliullah pointed out that the previous Congress government had formulated a plan for the metro project in 2009, which included the integration of the old city. However, after assuming power in 2014, KCR not only delayed the project but also eliminated the old city corridor from the plan.

He expressed disappointment that despite repeated promises by the BRS and Majlis leaders in the assembly, no progress has been made in the last four years.

In the budgets of 2022-23 and 2023-24, an allocation of Rs 500 crore was made for the metro project, with Rs 100 crore designated for road expansion and property acquisition.

The Hyderabad Metro Railway Limited had conducted a survey for the railway line extension up to Falaknuma in the old city, but the government showed no interest in advancing the project.

Sameer Waliullah called out KTR and Asaduddin Owaisi for making promises on Twitter and demanded that they apologize to the public for their failure to initiate the metro project. He emphasized the need for tangible action rather than empty rhetoric to fulfill the long-standing aspirations of the people in the old city.

The Congress party’s accusations highlight the frustration and discontent among the residents of the old city who have been awaiting the implementation of the metro train project. The political leaders now face the challenge of addressing these concerns and delivering on their promises to the citizens.