BRS alleges India’s biggest land scam in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, November 21 accused the Congress government of ‘India’s biggest ever land loot’ in Telangana under the leadership of the chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

He accused the Telangana government of orchestrating a Rs 5 lakh crore land scam involving the illegal conversion, undervaluation and reallocation of approximately 9,292 acres of prime industrial lands across Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, the Sircilla MLA alleged that the land scam was intended to benefit Revanth Reddy personally, besides his inner circle of friends, family members, loyalists, in-laws, and brokers.

The former Telangana minister vowed that the BRS would not relent and warned buyers of such land to expect consequences. He contrasted this with the BRS’s decade-long tenure, during which concessional lands were allotted to industries transparently to attract private investment without favoritism or conversions.

Also Read Telangana HC quashes paper leak case against Bandi Sanjay, KTR

He accused the Congress government, which has been in power since December 2023, of reversing the status of Industrial lands through the “Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy,” unveiled in a recent cabinet meeting. He claimed that the policy was intended to facilitate the conversion of industrial estates into high-value private assets in 45 days.

KTR went on to say that lands were provided by the successive governments over the past 50 to 60 years at concessional rates for industries, inviting and encouraging private investments.

“Due to such incentives, over the past decade, numerous companies approached Telangana, leading to robust industrial expansion without corruption,” he added.

The BRS “did not entertain conversions of the land status, facilitating repurposing of industrial or government lands. However, Revanth Reddy has now set the stage for converting the status of industrial lands for commercial and real estate purposes. This policy would ensure the conversion of public assets that served the goals of Industrial development for real estate purposes.

“The Congress government is out to allow regularisation by paying just 30 per cent of the government registration value,” KTR said

He further said that when the BRS government proposed paying a minimum of 100 per cent to a maximum of 200 per cent of the SRO rates, if any such conversion was to be considered. “The Congress party has now brought a new policy saying that paying just 30 percent is enough,” he remarked.

The Sircilla MLA concluded by saying that such conversions were being entertained by the Congress government in view of its huge potential for the levy of RR tax ( Revanth and Rahul Tax). Revanth Reddy would be eyeing up to Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 for himself under the conversion policy that is in active consideration, he alleged.