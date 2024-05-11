BRS alone can fight for Telangana with uncompromising attitude: KCR

Observing that regional parties would play a key role after the Lok Sabha elections, he said the BRS should be a strong regional force in such a scenario.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 11th May 2024 11:05 pm IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: Alleging that the ruling Congress and BJP cannot safeguard the interests of Telangana, former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said his party BRS alone can fight for the state with an uncompromising attitude.

He said the Tamil Nadu system of electing only Dravidian parties stands as a model for Telangana to emulate.

Though four BJP MPs, including Union Minister (G Kishan Reddy), were elected in 2019, it did not help the cause of Telangana, he claimed.

Similar would be the case if Congress candidates are made successful in the present Lok Sabha polls, he said.

“Tamil Nadu is a good ideal for us. They make the Dravidian parties victorious and not others. Telangana should also get that power and that thought,” he told reporters.

He appealed to the people to support BRS.

The Lok Sabha polls in Telangana will be held on May 13.

