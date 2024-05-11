‘Who is Radhakishan Rao’: KCR feigns ignorance on phone-tapping case accused

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday shot back at a reporter who asked him about DCP Radhakrishna Rao, an accused in Telangana phone tapping case.



“Who is Radhakishan Rao? Who is he,” KCR said during a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. When told by the reporter that Rao was a DCP, KCR responded, “I don’t know him. Do you know him so well?”

“There will be a hundred DCPs in the state. How can you ask me about one DCP? It is a question without a head and a tail,” KCR added.

Just when the reporter tried to ask something more from his line of questioning, KCR interrupted him again. “What is this phone tapping madness which has possessed you,” he asked.

“The chief minister gets reports from the intelligence department. How will he know how the officers get that information,” he said, rubbishing Radhakishan Rao’s statement those investigating the case.

KCR said there is a possibility of regional parties forming the government at the Centre, with either BJP or Congress supporting them, and not the other way round.

Predicting the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats for BRS in the general elections, KCR felt that the governance and wrong policies of BJP and Congress have been exposed before the people, BRS was going to perform extraordinarily in the general elections.

He said that the mistakes made by the Congress would prove costly for the grand old party in the general elections. “When a new government is formed, an internal review needs to be done on various schemes and policies of the previous government and should try to perform better. But instead of having a policy formation in the government, and explaining what they planned to do about farmers, electricity, irrigation, and other fronts, they have wasted precious time on playing cheap politics,” he said.

“By releasing white papers, discussing them, and blaming the opposition, they have wasted precious time. They spent too little time thinking about the people’s welfare, development, and the state’s new goals. They will pay a heavy price for that mistake in the general elections,” KCR observed.

He felt that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting at the Saroornagar stadium this week with a thin crowd and empty chairs being seen in the chief minister’s public meetings, was a clear indication.