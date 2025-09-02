BRS cadres protest in Siddipet against CBI inquiry into Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad: Siddipet BRS MLA T Harish Rao recalled the nationwide protests by Congress workers in the late 1970s after the Shah Commission reported on Indira Gandhi’s misuse of power during the Emergency.

He hinted that the Congress government in Telangana could face similar protests once the PC Ghose Commission submits its report on irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Project.

Acting on the call of MLA T Harish Rao, BRS workers staged protests across Siddipet district on Tuesday, September 2, criticising the Congress government for handing over the Kaleshwaram Project inquiry to the CBI. The protests carried the tagline, “This is not Kaleshwaram? This is Kaleshwaram.”

BRS cadres holding protests in Siddipet district with the tagline "Is this not Kaleshwaram," with a 100 metre banner at Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir on Tuesday, September 2. pic.twitter.com/6napbUhZ2O — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 2, 2025

The main demonstration took place at Ranganayaka Sagar, where former BRS MLC Farooq Hussain led cadres holding a 100-metre-long banner to showcase the reservoir as proof of the project’s success. Protesters also offered prayers to the Godavari River and claimed that thousands of farmers had benefited from the project’s ayacut.

Hussain and his supporters were briefly detained during the agitation.

Similar protests were held in Siddipet town, Nanganoor, Chinnakodur and other mandals in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Demonstrators also burnt Kavitha’s posters and flexis, and defaced her images at BRS party offices in different locations.

Also Read BRS suspends Kavitha after she accuses Harish Rao of plotting against KCR

Meanwhile, Kavitha’s followers did a tit-for-tat by burning the effigy of Harish Rao outside the office of Telangana Jagruthi in Banjara Hills on Tuesday.

In response, Telangana Jagruthi workers burn Harish Rao’s effigy outside their Banjara Hills office, retaliating against BRS workers who torched their leader’s poster in Siddipet, Rao’s constituency. pic.twitter.com/xFnjbWk5d5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 2, 2025

BRS MLC K Kavitha has accused former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, former Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and Megha Engineering MD Krishna Reddy of corruption in the Kaleshwaram Project while portraying her father and party chief KCR as a scapegoat.