BRS calls statewide protest over Rajiv Gandhi statue at Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: Soon after the Congress-run state government unveiled former late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the secretariat on Monday, the main opposition party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), on Monday, September 16, announced a statewide protest on Tuesday.

The party’s working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) condemned the act and termed it as an insult to Telangana Talli. He called upon all BRS party workers to perform paal abhishekam (milk offering) to all statues of Telangana Talli across the state on Tuesday.

KTR has ‘advised’ chief minister Revanth Reddy to rectify his ‘mistake’ warning him that the people of Telangana will teach his party a lesson in the next Assembly elections.

He further said that BRS has no problem in unveiling the former prime minister’s statue but opposed its placement at the location previously reserved for Telangana Talli. He said that once BRS comes to power, they will relocate the statue at Gandhi Bhavan with full honors.

KTR expressed anguish that the Telangana chief minister chose to prioritize the approval of his Delhi bosses instead of the sentiments of the people of Telangana.