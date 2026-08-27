BRS compromised, Harish Rao meeting RSS man secretly: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been “compromised”, as Siddipet MLA and ex-BRS Minister Harish Rao is secretly working to have internal understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kavitha, who was sacked from her BRS over a year ago, has been attacking her former organisation from time to time.

“I am requesting the public to give new parties a chance in the state. There was also an interesting piece of news from Medak. Harish Rao held a meeting and told MLAs: NTR was a great leader, but his son could not carry forward his legacy. KCR is also a great leader, but his son cannot succeed BRS. We will win Medak and join BJP. Harish Rao has also been secretly meeting a prominent RSS functionary,” alleged kavitha.

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Harish Rao has been secretly meeting a prominent RSS functionary. “Harish Rao has been secretly meeting a prominent RSS functionary. Rajapushpa Open Skies Villas & turmeric pepper milk being the clue,” said Kavitha. Further, the TRS leader also further alleged that during the previous BRS government when Harish Rao was the state Health Minister, his milk business supplied Narayana and Chaitanya colleges at Rs 5 crore a month.

Kavitha claimed that through that, Harish Rao’s business made a huge amount of Rs 960 crore over eight years. She also challenged CM Revanth Reddy to register a case if there was no understanding between them.

Kavitha to not tie Rakhi on KTR’s hand this year, says self respect hurt immensely

Kavitha also addressed her decision of not tying a Rakhi for her brother KT Rama Rao was due her “self respect” being hurt. Her remark was made over recent developments with regard to her relationship with the BRS. KTR has so far not said much about her generally.

Prior to this, K Kavitha on May 2, said her criticism of former BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was not personal but political.

“In no way have I criticised my father. I have no problem with him. I only have ideological differences with the party (BRS) which is headed by KCR,” she said.

Holding her first “meet the press” programme at Basheerbagh Press Club, after the announcement of her political party on April 25, Kavitha explained why she differed with KCR.