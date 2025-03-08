BRS deriving sadistic pleasure from tunnel collapse, crops drying: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders of deriving sadistic pleasure out of SLBC tunnel collapse incident and the drying up of standing crops.

Reminding that history has never been kind to those drawing pleasure out of others’ miseries, he advised BRS leaders to extend their help, or give suggestions in such distressing times, instead of criticising him and enjoying people’s suffering.

He was addressing a massive gathering of women at the Indira Mahila Shakti public meeting held at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Saturday, March 8, where he handed out cheques worth Rs 22,794 crore to 2,82,552 women’s self-help groups (SHG) in the state, in addition to giving them accidental insurance scheme worth Rs 44.80 crore.

Revanth Reddy also virtually laid foundation-stones for the establishing solar power plants to be owned and operated by the SHG women on the occasion.

He announced that the state government was soon going to empower the SHG women to run rice mills and godowns in every mandal, for which he said the state government will not only provide land, but will also give loans to establish them.

By making the women run these businesses, he said that a lesson will be taught to those diverting and recycling the rice from the mills, which are intended to be milled and distributed in public distribution system.

“You build the godowns and become entrepreneurs. The government will support you. Let us prove that Indira Mahila Shakti is a role model for the world,” he said, taking the responsibility to transform one crore women as crorepatis in Telangana.

He felt that Telangana could become one trillion economy only if one crore women were made crorepatis.

To empower SHG women to turn entrepreneurs, he said that the state government was also giving solar projects with a capacity of generating 1,000 MW solar power to them, and also by making them owners of 1,000 electric buses, to be rented out and run by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

He also said that Mahila Shakti buildings would be constructed in every district headquarters, where the SHG women could hold their meetings.

To transform government schools to have the standards of corporate educational institutions we have given the operation of those schools to SHG women. The state government has given the responsibility of stitching 1.3 crore government school uniforms to SHG women,” he noted.

Encouraging the SHG women to compete with corporates giants like Ambani and Adani, he said that only if SHGs were strengthened, could the state achieve economic progress.

He also appealed to the women to be politically empowered and serve the society as people’s representatives.