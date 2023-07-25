BRS govt deceiving Muslims with ‘Minority Bandhu’ scheme: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Telangana opposition leader, Mohammad Ali Shabbir, has accused the BRS government of attempting to deceive Muslims with its ‘Minority Bandhu’ scheme. He believes that the proposed scheme is nothing more than a ploy to mislead the underprivileged and unemployed youth from minority communities.

Shabbir pointed out that the KCR government has failed to address the welfare of unemployed youth during its nine-year rule. In 2015-16, around 1.53 lakh unemployed youth applied for loans from the Minority Finance Corporation, but their applications were rejected, and no new applications were accepted in the following seven years. Similarly, in recent times, 2.20 lakh unemployed youth have applied to the corporation, but their applications are still pending.

According to Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Chief Minister KCR is using delaying tactics to deceive Muslims. Initially, only Rs 50 crore was allocated for the scheme, and it was only after protests by the Congress party that an additional Rs 70 crore was released. However, this budget is insufficient to cater to all the applicants. Shabbir criticized the lack of clarity in the government’s announcement and accused the Chief Minister of making such promises for political gains during election times.

Highlighting the history of minority welfare budgets, Shabbir compared the Congress regime’s performance from 2004 to 2014, where the budget increased overall by 3.15 times, and the minority budget increased from Rs 39.03 crore to Rs 1,027 crore. In contrast, the BRS government’s increase in the minority budget has been only 2.89 times, with only Rs 2,200 crore allocated out of the Rs 290396 crore budget.

Shabbir further criticized the current government for the stagnation of many minority welfare schemes and appealed to the public, especially the minorities, not to fall for KCR’s false promises and assurances.