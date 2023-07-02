BRS is ‘BJP Rishtedaar Samithi’: Rahul all guns at Telangana government

Ridiculing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mounted an all-out attack on the state government accusing it of being the ‘B team’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party and gave an abbreviation of ‘BJP Rishtedaar Samithi’.

Gandhi was in Khammam district on Sunday evening to address a huge gathering at the ‘Telangana Jana Garjana’ meet.

PHOTO | "While Congress stood against the BJP in the Parliament, BRS acted as 'B-team' of the BJP," says Rahul Gandhi in Khammam. pic.twitter.com/oXkBUphouc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2023

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying the remote control of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” Gandhi alleged.

“The upcoming elections in Telangana would be a fight between the Congress and the BRS,” Gandhi said while comparing the Telangana BJP’s current state to a car with four punctured tires.

‘KCR thinks as king of Telangana’

“KCR thinks he is the king of Telangana,” Gandhi told a crowd jostling for space.

The Congress leader claimed that the chief minister had pocketed Rs 1 lakh crore from the Kaleswaram project.

“During the last nine years, the state has witnessed rampant corruption. KCR also supported the BJP when Congress and other opposition parties protested against the farmers’ bill in the Parliament,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi remarked that BRS was encroaching upon the land once provided by the late prime minister Indira Gandhi’s Congress party to the Dalits, Adivasis, farmers, and the backward community of Telangana.

“The Congress will give back this land to you, it is your right,” Gandhi promised to rousing cheers.

Pension scheme for senior citizens, widows: Rahul

Gandhi promised to provide Rs 4000 as a pension to elderly citizens and widows. “If the Congress party comes to power, we will make sure senior citizens and widows get a monthly pension of Rs 4000,” he said.

He also proclaimed that Podu land in the state will be given to the Adivasis community.

According to Gandhi, Congress fought the election in Karnataka against “a corrupt and anti-poor government and we defeated them with the support of the poor, OBCs, minorities and oppressed in the state”.

A massive crowd at Khammam during the ‘Telangana Jana Garjana’, as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering

Gandhi predicted a repeat of Karnataka in Telangana in the upcoming assembly elections.

“On one side there would be the rich and the powerful of the state and on the other side, the poor, tribals, minorities, farmers and small shopkeepers with us. What has happened in Karnataka, will be repeated in Telangana,” he concluded.