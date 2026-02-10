BRS is still tapping phones, says Telangana minister Srinivasa Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday, February 10, alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was still tapping people’s phones and vowed that the government will soon “expose” them.

“It seems suspicious that even now, the conversations we had with officials in a conference call are coming out into the open, probably because they are still using that equipment. The government is taking this very seriously. We will soon expose who all are involved and in which farmhouses or mango groves the equipment is hidden,” the Housing Minister said while addressing the media in Khammam.

The phone-tapping case pertains to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, members of the judiciary and other prominent individuals during the previous BRS government.

Also Read Phone tapping case: SIT questions KCR for almost 5 hours in Hyderabad

In connection to this, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on February 1 questioned former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao for nearly five hours at his Banjara Hills residence.

Other BRS leaders, including working president KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, had appeared before the SIT on January 23, January 20, and January 27, respectively, in connection with the case.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case, has already been questioned by the SIT.

A suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among four police officials arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing intelligence information from electronic devices and for conducting phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.