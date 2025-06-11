BRS’ Konatham Dileep arrested at Hyderabad Airport on his arrival from US

Hyderabad: Konatham Dileep Kumar, who served as the digital media director during the BRS government in Telangana, was arrested by police at Shamshabad Airport on Tuesday, June 10.

Previously, Hyderabad CCS police had arrested him based on complaints that he was posting content against the government on social media. He was released on bail, and in some cases, he obtained court orders to avoid arrest.

Recently, the Nirmal district police received more complaints against Dileep Kumar. Following these complaints, nine cases were registered against him, and police issued lookout notices.

Based on information provided by immigration officials, state police detained Dileep Kumar upon his arrival at the airport.

BRS leaders, including working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), condemned the detention, calling it an illegal arrest.

“The shameless Congress government does it again! Ignores the High Court directives and resorts to illegal arrest of Konatham Dileep How long will this mafia show run Revanth? Strongly condemn this illegal arrest Let me tell you, we aren’t scared of arrests! We are fighters and will continue to fight legally and democratically Jai Telangana,” KTR said on X.

Several party leaders rushed to the Central Crime Station (CCS) where Dileep was being held, demanding his immediate release and accusing the Congress government of “misusing law enforcement to target political opponents.”

Further details are awaited.