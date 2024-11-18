Telangana Digital Media Wing ex-director Konatham Dileep arrested

Hyderabad: Former director of the state government’s digital media wing, Konatham Dileep, was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Monday afternoon, November 18, over another alleged offence. He was arrested earlier as well by the state police for his posts on social media over violence in Jainoor (Komuram Bheem-Asifabad district).

According to the police, Konatham Dileep (49) was arrested for his involvement in Crime Number 2317/2024, and was charged under Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material online), Sections 353 1(b) (offence against the State or against the public tranquillity), 353 (2) (publishing and circulating false news), 352 (intentionally insulting someone), 336(4) (forgery), 351(4) (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups), 61 2(a) (criminal conspiracy), and 111 (3) (facilitating organised crime).

According to the BRS party, their close aid Dileep went to the police station on Monday morning and was ‘illegally’ arrested at the station over the case he is facing over his alleged provocative social media posts, criticising the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in the state.

Konatham Dileep was earlier arrested on September 6, over his posts regarding the Jainoor-Asifabad violence.

Responding to Dileep’s arrest, former BRS minister S Harish Rao condemned the arrest and demanded his immediate release, said local reports. He leader called the current state government ‘undemocratic’, alleging that the Congress party is misusing power to silence the critical voices in the state.