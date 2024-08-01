BRS’ Krishank booked for ‘defamatory’ posts against Telangana CM Revanth

Published: 1st August 2024 9:57 am IST
BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank has been booked under another case for allegedly making defamatory social media posts against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

This appears to be the seventh such case registered against Krishank since the Congress government came to power in the state.

A complaint filed against Krishank at the Cyber Crime police alleged that the BRS leader made posts on X containing “meaningless and derogatory words” intended to harm the reputation and dignity of chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The complaint further alleged that these posts were not only defamatory but also intended to incite hatred and violence against the Chief Minister.

The latest case comes after Krishank was previously arrested for posting what he claimed was a forged circular issued by chief minister Revanth Reddy regarding the closure of Osmania University hostels.

Krishank had posted letters on X claiming the chief minister’s letter was fake, but the OU chief warden filed a complaint alleging Krishank forged his signature.

The Telangana High Court later dismissed a plea seeking action against chief minister Revanth for his post on X over the OU hostel issue.

