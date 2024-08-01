BRS’ Krishank booked for ‘defamatory’ posts against Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank has been booked under another case for allegedly making defamatory social media posts against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

This appears to be the seventh such case registered against Krishank since the Congress government came to power in the state.

A complaint filed against Krishank at the Cyber Crime police alleged that the BRS leader made posts on X containing “meaningless and derogatory words” intended to harm the reputation and dignity of chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The complaint further alleged that these posts were not only defamatory but also intended to incite hatred and violence against the Chief Minister.

What is Derogatory in this Tweet ❓

What happens in Faheem’s Guest House that will make CM @revanth_anumula lose his Reputation and Dignity ❓🤔



Case Number 7 by Congress Govt🙏🏾 https://t.co/NSXQ7zL4Lw pic.twitter.com/JlcHxUYDdI — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) July 31, 2024

The latest case comes after Krishank was previously arrested for posting what he claimed was a forged circular issued by chief minister Revanth Reddy regarding the closure of Osmania University hostels.

Krishank had posted letters on X claiming the chief minister’s letter was fake, but the OU chief warden filed a complaint alleging Krishank forged his signature.

The Telangana High Court later dismissed a plea seeking action against chief minister Revanth for his post on X over the OU hostel issue.