BRS leader detained enroute to Telangana govt school over food poisoning cases

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Chittem Rammohan Reddy was arrested by the Telangana police on Wednesday, November 27, ahead of his visit to a government school in Narayanpet district.

It is to be noted that a few students at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Maganur mandal of Narayanpet fell ill after eating the food served to them. Reddy, a former MLA from Makhtal, Mahabubnagar, was detained by the police while he was on his way to Maganur.

Reacting to the arrest, BRS MLA T Harish Rao condemned the apprehension stating, “The pre-arrest of former Makthal MLA Chittem Rammohan Reddy and BRS leaders to the police station on the pretext of visiting the Maganur ZPHS school, where a series of food poisoning incidents are taking place, is a heinous act.”

Also Read Scores of Telangana residential school students suffer food poisoning again

Rao asked the Telangana government why it was scared of Reddy’s visit to the government school in Narayanpet. Attacking the state government, he asked whether it is in a poor state where it can’t provide quality food to students in government schools in Telangana.

The former Telangana health and finance minister made several demands to the state government, including providing quality food for students in government schools and the release of the former BRS MLA. Rao also asked the Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, not to silence the opposition.

Over 30 students take ill at govt school in Telangana

Nearly 30 students fell ill after having food at the ZPHS in Maganur mandal in Narayanpet on Tuesday, November 26. As they complained of stomach ache, the students were shifted to Maganur Government Area Hospital and Makthal Government Hospital. Two female students are in critical condition and have been transferred to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital for treatment.

Following the food poisoning incidents on November 20 and 21, the Telangana chief minister directed the district collector to take action against those responsible. As a result, the principal of the school and the mandal education officer were suspended, along with the district education officer, and the contract with the agency supplying the provisions was cancelled.

A thorough investigation was ordered by Narayanpet collector Sikta Patnaik, with preliminary findings suggesting that poor-quality eggs and rice served to the students were the cause of the food poisoning.

It is to be noted that this is the second incident of food poisoning at the ZPHS, earlier on November 20, 50 students were hospitalised after consuming eggs at the school.