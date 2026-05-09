BRS leader Manne Krishank released from Sangareddy jail.

Hyderabad: BRS party social media convener Manne Krishank was released from Sangareddy Central Jail in Kandi on Saturday, May 9, after spending 16 days in judicial custody. Following his release, Krishank appeared wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “Back to Question” and addressed the media.

Krishank was arrested on allegations linked to social media posts and comments targeting the Congress government over alleged corruption in Anganwadi mobile phone procurement and mining activities associated with Raghava Constructions.

Speaking to reporters, Krishank thanked the BRS party leadership and the party’s legal team for standing by him and fighting what he termed a continuous legal battle on his behalf.

“I am being arrested and booked in illegal cases only because I am questioning the Congress government,” he alleged. “No matter how many cases are filed against us, we will continue to raise questions.”

Krishank stated that he had questioned alleged corruption in the procurement of mobile phones for Anganwadi workers and had also fought against alleged irregularities in mining activities linked to Raghava Constructions.

“I was jailed for 16 days for exposing corruption in mining activities. Even then, I will not step back,” he said.

Govt should focus on deteriorating law and order: Krishank

He further asserted that instead of filing cases against those exposing corruption, the government should focus on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Referring to recent incidents, Krishank said armed robbers had escaped after firing during an ATM theft attempt in Hyderabad, while thieves allegedly opened fire and looted jewellery from a jewellery shop in Karimnagar.

He also claimed that even senior officials were facing security concerns. “There was no protection for CP Sumathi garu late at night. Even IAS and IPS quarters are not secure,” he remarked.

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Targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Krishank said the government should focus more on maintaining law and order rather than targeting opposition leaders.

Govt tapping our phones, hacking Wi-Fi networks: Revanth

He further alleged that the state government was monitoring opposition leaders. “If we even speak to media persons, we are questioned about it. We suspect that the Revanth Reddy government is tapping our phones and hacking Wi-Fi networks,” he claimed.