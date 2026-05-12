BRS leader seeks lookout circular for Bandi Sanjay’s son in POCSO case

Hyderabad: BRS state general secretary RS Praveen Kumar on Monday, May 11, demanded that police issue a lookout notice against Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and announce a reward for information on his whereabouts in connection with the POCSO case registered against him over alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Kagaznagar in Kumuram Bheem district, Praveen Kumar alleged that police were deliberately avoiding the arrest of the accused to intimidate the victim’s family and pressure them into withdrawing the complaint.

He accused the police of extending support to the accused despite serious allegations being levelled against him.

Telangana CM directs DGP to constitute spl teams

The demand came even as Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy directed Director General of Police C V Anand to constitute special teams and intensify the investigation into the case registered at Pet Basheerabad police station on May 8.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the chief minister sought an explanation from the DGP over the delay in action despite the complaint already being registered.

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The DGP reportedly informed him that police officials were occupied with security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hyderabad visit on May 10.

POCSO case registered

The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following allegations made by the family of a 17-year-old girl. The girl’s mother alleged that Bhageerath, who was reportedly in a relationship with her daughter for the past several months, had sexually harassed the minor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kukatpally Zone) Ritiraj, who is supervising the investigation, reviewed the progress of the case with officials at Pet Basheerabad police station on Monday.

“The case was registered on May 8. A plan of action has been drafted and will be implemented accordingly,” the DCP said, adding that the victim’s statement has already been recorded and further inquiry is underway.

When asked about the possibility of arrest, the DCP said action would be taken if the allegations were proved during the investigation.

Bhageerath has denied the allegations and filed a separate complaint in Karimnagar alleging extortion and criminal intimidation by the girl and her parents. He claimed the family demanded money and threatened to implicate him in false cases after he refused to marry the girl.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took suo motu cognisance of media reports and directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to conduct an inquiry and submit a status report at the earliest.

(With inputs from PTI)