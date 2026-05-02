BRS leader stages dharna in Adilabad over grain procurement

Ramanna said that during the K Chandrashekar Rao government, every grain grown by farmers was purchased without any restrictions or rules and the farmers were fully supported.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd May 2026 6:37 pm IST
Jogu Ramanna leads a protest in Adilabad demanding fair grain procurement policies.
BRS leader Jogu Ramanna stages dharna in Adilabad over grain procurement

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party workers led by former Minister Jogu Ramanna blocked the national highways in Jainath and Bela mandals of Adilabad district on Saturday, May 2, demanding that the government purchase chickpeas and jowar from the farmers.

Ramanna said that during the K Chandrashekar Rao government, every grain grown by farmers was purchased without any restrictions or rules and the farmers were fully supported. However, under the Congress government, farmers are being driven to suicide, the leader alleged.

He accused the local MLA Payal Shankar and MP Godam Nagesh of failing to raise farmer’s issues infront of the state and central government and prioritising their own selfish interests.

Subhan Bakery

The BRS leader said that his party will continue support the farmers and hold protests until every grain grown by the farmers is purchased.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd May 2026 6:37 pm IST

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