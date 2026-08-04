BRS leaders allege mall being built on govt land, booked

Hyderabad: Eight Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were booked by Karkhana Police on Tuesday, August 4, after they approached the Revenue Divisional Officer demanding protection of the 8-acre government land in Survey No. 157/1 in Secunderabad Cantonment.

The leaders include BRS Spokesperson Manne Krishank, Gajjela Nagesh, Nivedita, TN Srinivas, Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy, Nalini Kiran, Pandu Yadav and Shyam Kumar.

The BRS delegation had demanded that the land be utilised for the construction of 6,000 Indiramma houses instead of allowing a proposed shopping mall, Krishank said.

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The leaders have been booked under Sections 223 (disobedience of a lawful order), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), read with 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 21/76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Krishank said that BRS is committed to protecting government land and will continue its legal fight to ensure that Survey No. 157/1 is preserved for public interest.