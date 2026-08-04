BRS leaders allege mall being built on govt land, booked

The BRS delegation had demanded that the land be utilised for the construction of 6,000 Indiramma houses instead of allowing a proposed shopping mall.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
BRS Manne Krishank speaking to the media
BRS Manne Krishank speaking to the media

Hyderabad: Eight Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were booked by Karkhana Police on Tuesday, August 4, after they approached the Revenue Divisional Officer demanding protection of the 8-acre government land in Survey No. 157/1 in Secunderabad Cantonment.

The leaders include BRS Spokesperson Manne Krishank, Gajjela Nagesh, Nivedita, TN Srinivas, Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy, Nalini Kiran, Pandu Yadav and Shyam Kumar.

The BRS delegation had demanded that the land be utilised for the construction of 6,000 Indiramma houses instead of allowing a proposed shopping mall, Krishank said.

Subhan Bakery

The leaders have been booked under Sections 223 (disobedience of a lawful order), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), read with 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 21/76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Krishank said that BRS is committed to protecting government land and will continue its legal fight to ensure that Survey No. 157/1 is preserved for public interest.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button