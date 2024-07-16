BRS leaders urge Speaker to disqualify MLAs defecting to Congress

Hyderabad: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) leaders KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao along with other senior party leaders alleged that chief minister Revanth Reddy is using intimidating tactics to poach their MLAs.

The leaders met the Speaker Gaddam Prasad here on Tuesday, July 16, and submitted petition urging him to disqualify the MLAs who defected to the Congress, which they said was a violation of protocol.

KTR said that a few BRS MLAs run education institutions and businesses and have been threatened by the state investigative agencies. “Just like Bade Bhai (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) uses Central agencies like ED and CBI to intimidate opposition leaders, Chote Bhai (Chief Minister Revanth Reddy) is using state agencies to threaten our MLAs,” he said.

“This unconstitutional behaviour has become a habit, violating protocol on every occasion,” KTR added. As many as 10 MLAs have defected to the Congress party ever since it came to power in December last year.