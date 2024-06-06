BRS loses deposits in Hyderabad, 7 other Lok Sabha constituencies

Hyderabad: The K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) not only failed to win a seat, but also lost deposits in the Hyderabad and seven other Lok Sabha constituencies in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Out of the 17 parliamentary segments in Telangana, BRS secured the third position in 14 constituencies, second position in two, and fourth in Hyderabad.

Apart from Hyderabad, BRS loses deposit in Chevella and six other LS seats

BRS, which ruled Telangana state for nine years from 2014 to 2023, failed to secure the required votes to retain their deposits in Chevella, Secunderabad, and other Lok Sabha seats.

Following is the list of Lok Sabha constituencies where BRS lost deposits:

Adilabad Nizamabad Zaheerabad Malkajgiri Secunderabad Hyderabad Chevella Mahbubnagar

On the other hand, BJP lost deposits in two constituencies, and their candidates secured the third position.

Following are the constituencies where BJP lost deposits:

Mahabubabad Khammam

Congress lost deposit in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

In the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Congress also lost the deposit. However, in other constituencies, it managed to secure deposits.

From the constituency, BJP’s Madhavi Latha, who secured the second position, managed to retain the deposit.

Constituencies Winner (Party) Second position (Party) Third position (Party) Fourth position (Party) Adilabad GODAM NAGESH (BJP) ATHRAM SUGUNA (INC) ATHRAM SAKKU (BRS) MALOTHU SYAMLAL NAYAK (Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party) Bhongir CHAMALA KIRAN KUMAR REDDY (INC) DR. BOORA NARSAIAH GOUD (BJP) KYAMA MALLESH (BRS) MAHAMD JAHANGIR (CPI-M) Chevella KONDA VISHWESHWAR REDDY (BJP) DR GADDAM RANJITH REDDY (INC) KASANI GYANESHWAR KASANI (BRS) RAMULU BINGI (Yuga Thulasi Party) Hyderabad ASADUDDIN OWAISI (AIMIM) MADHAVI LATHA KOMPELLA (BJP) MOHAMMED WALIULLAH SAMEER (INC) SRINIVAS YADAV GADDAM (BRS) Karimnagar BANDI SANJAY KUMAR (BJP) VELCHALA RAJENDER RAO (INC) VINOD KUMAR BOIANAPALLI (BRS) ABBADI BUCHI REDDY (Independent) Khammam RAMASAHAYAM RAGHURAM REDDY (INC) NAMA NAGESWARA RAO (BRS) VINOD RAO TANDRA (BJP) VASAM RAMAKRISHNA DORA (Independent) Mahabubabad BALRAM NAIK PORIKA (INC) KAVITHA MALOTH (BRS) PROFESSOR. AZMEERA SEETARAM NAIK (BJP) ARUN KUMAR MYPATHI (All India Forward Bloc) Mahbubnagar ARUNA. D. K (BJP) CHALLA VAMSHI CHAND REDDY (INC) MANNE SRINIVAS REDDY (BRS) VENKATESWARLU TALLADA (Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party) Malkajgiri EATALA RAJENDER (BJP) PATNAM SUNEETHA MAHENDER REDDY (INC) RAGIDI LAXMA REDDY (BRS) THALLADA VENKATESWARLU (Independent) Medak MADHAVANENI RAGHUNANDAN RAO (BJP) NEELAM MADHU (INC) P. VENKATRAMA REDDY (BRS) NANDA KISHORE TALLADA (Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party) Nagarkurnool DR.MALLU RAVI (INC) BHARATH PRASAD POTHUGANTI (BJP) DR.R.S.PRAVEEN KUMAR (BRS) AMBOJU RAVI (Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party) Nalgonda KUNDURU RAGHUVEER (INC) SAIDI REDDY SHANAMPUDI (BJP) KANCHARLA KRISHNA REDDY (BRS) JANAIAH NANDIPATI (Telangana Sakalajanula Party) Nizamabad ARVIND DHARMAPURI (BJP) JEEVANREDDY THATIPARTHI (INC) GOVERDHAN BAJIREDDY (BRS) GANTA CHARITHA RAO (Independent) Peddapalle VAMSI KRISHNA GADDAM (INC) SRINIVAS GOMASE (BJP) ESHWAR KOPPULA (BRS) ERUKULLA RAJA NARSAIAH (Bahujan Samaj Party) Secunderabad G. KISHAN REDDY (BJP) DANAM NAGENDER (INC) PADMA RAO . T (BRS) DR. BASWANANDAM DANDEPU (Bahujan Samaj Party) Warangal KADIYAM KAVYA (INC) AROORI RAMESH (BJP) Dr. MARAPALLY SUDHEER KUMAR (BRS) AMBOJU BUDDAIAH (Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party) Zahirabad SURESH KUMAR SHETKAR (INC) B. B. PATIL (BJP) ANILKUMAR GALI (BRS) KOTHA BALIJA BASWARAJ (Telangana Praja Shakthi Party)

What is deposit in the election?

As per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, candidates need to pay Rs. 25,000 to contest Lok Sabha elections. The amount is deposited with the Election Commission of India and is called a security deposit.

If the candidate fails to get one-sixth of the total number of valid votes cast in the constituency, their security deposit will not be returned.

The rationale behind the deposit is that only serious candidates file nominations to contest the elections.