BRS MLA hits out at Congress govt for ‘politics of mudslinging’

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao accused the state government of indulging in “politics of mudslinging” instead of having discussions on the prevailing flood situation and other issues of the state in the Assembly Monsoon Session.

“The state government is planning to conduct Assembly sessions only for two days instead of 15 days,” he claimed in the BAC meeting held at the Telangana Assembly on Saturday, August 30.

He stressed the need to discuss floods, urea shortage, student deaths due to food poisoning in gurukuls and the delay in fees reimbursement. “The Congress government is running away from discussing people’s issues in the Assembly,” he said.

Reports suggest that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader, Akbaruddin Owaisi, also wrote to Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, urging him to convene the Assembly sessions for 15 days.

Meanwhile, state roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demanded that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao be present in the Assembly during the discussion on the PC Ghose Commission report on the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on Sunday.

He said that if the former chief minister failed to attend the discussions, it would imply that irregularities were committed and he is responsible for the irrigation project becoming defunct.