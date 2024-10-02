BRS MLA warns against HYDRA ‘harassment’, cites Bangladesh outcome

Hyderabad: Kukatpally Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao has issued a stern warning against the harassment of poor communities under the pretext of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) operations, cautioning that such actions could lead to consequences similar to those faced by the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh.

During his visit to Old Boinapalli’s Hasmathpet Boin Cheruvu area on Tuesday, accompanied by Corporator Muddam Narsimhayadav, he addressed local residents and emphasized the distress faced by people living near the lake during weekends.

In his remarks, MLA Krishna Rao stated that as Saturdays and Sundays approach, residents’ hearts race with anxiety due to “threats” posed by HYDRA officials.

He urged that the poor should not be targeted, asserting that any such attempts would not be tolerated.

His comments come in light of notices issued by HYDRA authorities to residents in Padmavati Nagar, located near Kukatpally Sunna Cheruvu.

The MLA’s visit also included interactions with residents of the Harijan Basti, where he expressed his commitment to support and protect vulnerable communities from “undue pressure and intimidation.”