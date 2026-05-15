BRS MLC boycotts min Ponguleti’s review meet over pending CDP proposals

Hyderabad: BRS MLC and Deputy Floor Leader in the Telangana Legislative Council, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, has announced that he will boycott a Revenue and Housing review meeting scheduled in Hyderabad on Friday, May 15, citing the pending status of constituency development proposals submitted by him under the Constituency Development Programme (CDP).

In a letter addressed to Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Srinivas Reddy stated that development works worth Rs 248.40 lakh had been proposed for the erstwhile Warangal district Local Authorities constituency for the 2023–24 financial year.

Pending proposals

According to the MLC, administrative approvals were granted for works worth Rs 124.20 lakh after directions were issued to consider 50 percent of the available funds. He stated that proposals relating to the remaining Rs 124.20 lakh were still pending approval.

Srinivas Reddy said the proposals had been submitted in accordance with provisions mentioned in GO Ms No. 3 and added that the delay in granting approvals was affecting development works in his constituency.

The MLC stated that the continued pendency of the proposals despite repeated representations had caused concern.

Review meeting

Srinivas Reddy said he would not attend the Revenue and Housing review meeting scheduled to be held at 2 pm on Friday at the TGS Housing Corporation Limited meeting hall in Hyderabad.

He stated in the letter that attending the meeting would serve little purpose while the proposals submitted by him remained pending.

The BRS leader further said delays in processing proposals submitted by elected representatives could affect the implementation of public-interest development works at the constituency level.

Request for approvals

In the letter, Srinivas Reddy requested the minister to clear the pending proposals and ensure that the remaining development works are taken up at the earliest.

The issue has drawn attention to the status of constituency development allocations and approval procedures relating to CDP works in the state.