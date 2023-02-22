BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy apologises for his derogatory remark against Guv Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of the Legislative Council Padi Kaushik Reddy submitted an apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Delhi on Tuesday for his derogatory remarks against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

His apology was tendered to the chairman of NCW, Rekha Sharma assuring that he would send a written apology to the Governor.

The NCW later tweeted stating, “@NCWIndia held a hearing today in the matter of MLC Kaushik Reddy whom the Commission had sent a notice on the derogatory remarks made against Hon’ble Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Mr Reddy appeared in person and apologised to the Commission. He also said that he will be tendering an apology in writing to the Governor with a copy to the Commission.”

On January 26, a video clip of Kaushik Reddy using an abusive word in Telugu went viral on social media where he allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Governor for not giving assent to the Bills sent to her for approval by the state government.

In Telugu, he said the Governor was deliberately ‘sitting on the Bills’, which was condemned by the opposition.

Taking suo motu notice of the foul language used by Kaushik Reddy, the commission asked him to appear before it in person.

The women’s panel stated in an official communication that the remark is dangerous and demeaning to her dignity.

Kaushik Reddy’s remark came amid a rift between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The differences between the BRS government and the Governor first cropped up in 2021 when she did not approve the Cabinet’s recommendation to nominate Kaushik Reddy to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota in the social service category.

When the Governor delayed clearing the file, the BRS government sent Kaushik Reddy to the Upper House under the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) quota.