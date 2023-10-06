BRS MLC Kavitha begins UK visit with visit to Ambedkar Museum in London

London: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha commenced her two-day visit to the UK with a visit to the Ambedkar Museum in north London on Friday and said his global influence in advocating for women’s rights had particularly struck a chord with her.

The Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao paid her respects to the Dalit rights activist and said that her father had drawn great inspiration from the principles of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Also Read Kavitha to speak about her journey with Women’s Reservation Bill in London

Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s global influence in advocating for women’s rights had particularly struck a chord with her, she noted.

“Our leader KCR Garu had agitated for 14 years based on the principles of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

“His ideals resonate deeply with the journey of Telangana’s statehood, a revolution, a journey close to our hearts. Ambedkar’s foresight in Article 3, ensuring the majority doesn’t drown out minority justice, paved the way for Telangana’s reality today,” she said.

Celebrating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's visionary legacy at the Ambedkar Museum in London. Inspired by his ideals, KCR Garu's 13-year agitation for Telangana's statehood echoes Babasaheb’s principles of justice. The 125 ft statue in Hyderabad symbolizes our commitment to democracy.… pic.twitter.com/fBbQHQEfRQ — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) October 6, 2023

“Inspired by Ambedkar, I drew my inspiration from Babasaheb while advocating for the cause of women’s revolution, advocating for reservation. The recent law is a monumental step, and I foresee a future where 181 women transform our nation’s narrative,” she said, with reference to the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in the Lok Sabha recently.

The MLC said Dr Ambedkar’s advocacy for women’s rights transcended boundaries, shaping the very fabric of India’s democracy.

“As we celebrate the strides made, I am reminded of the ongoing journey towards achieving true gender equality. As we celebrate 75 years of independence, we acknowledge that women’s representation in Parliament is a mere 15 per cent,” she said.

During her tour of the Ambedkar Museum joined by the Federation of Ambedkarite and Buddhist Organisations (FABO) UK, local politicians and BRS and Telangana Jagruthi members, Kavitha also spoke about the Ambedkar statue in the Telangana state assembly as a homage to the visionary leader.

“Telangana State Secretariat is named in honour of his legacy and vision. Babasaheb’s 125th birth anniversary marked the unveiling of the 125-feet-tall statue of him in Hyderabad,” she noted.

MLC Kavitha’s itinerary in the UK includes engagements with Indian diaspora groups, discussions on collaborative initiatives and participation in events to foster cultural exchange between the two countries.

On Friday evening, she will be addressing a Bridge India event as a keynote speaker on the topic of Gender Equality in India’s political representation’ at Central Hall Westminster in London.