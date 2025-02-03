BRS MLC Kavitha calls for local body elections with BC reservations

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday, February 3, demanded that the Telangana government put up the caste survey data for public review and provide 15 days for those who had not registered their details.

“Besides putting the data for public review, the government should go for local body elections with 56.3 percent reservations including 46.3 BCs and 10 percent Muslims,” Kavitha said alleging that the caste survey in Telangana by the Congress government is a farce.

“Since the Congress government came to power, we have been asking for welfare schemes and benefits for the Backward Classes. However, the caste survey conducted in Telangan is not up to the mark,” Kavitha said.

The BRS MLC went on to say that several people from across Telangana expressed concerns over not being approached by the officials for the caste survey. She added that such concerns by people are the basis of suspicion over the legitimacy of the survey.

According to the 2011 census, Telangana had 83 lakh houses and a population of 3.50 crore. In the Samagra Kutumba Survey conducted by the then BRS government in 2014, the number of houses rose to 1.3 crore, while the population increased to 3.68 crore.

However, according to the current government’s survey, there are 1.15 crore houses and a population of 3.70 crore.

While the number of houses went up by 20 lakh within four years from 2011 to 2014, the latest survey notes only 12 lakh houses in the last 10 years.

“Hence there are doubts about the survey as it doesn’t show the exact number of households increased,” said the MLC. “The survey conducted by the Centre under the National Health Mission suggests that there are about 50-56.5 percent Backward Class people in Telangana. However, the caste census conducted by the Telangana government reveals that there are only 46.2 percent BCs.”

Kavitha also expressed doubts over the increase in OC population to 15.3 percent (13.3 percent Hindus OCs and 2 percent Muslims OCs) from 8 percent in 2014. “If the OC population went up, the population of BC, SC, STs and Minorities should also go up.”

“If chief minister A Revanth Reddy was sincere, the Congress government should go for a public review and put the details of 3.50 crore people on the website for public scrutiny,” said Kavitha.

Kavitha’s concerns come a day after the Telangana government revealed the data of the caste census on February 2.

Caste Census in Telangana

The caste census revealed that 46.25 percent (1,64,09,179 people) of the state’s population belongs to the Backward Class.

The Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey released by state civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, February 2, surveyed 3,54,77,554 individuals in Telangana.

According to the survey, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) comprise 17.43 percent (61,84,319) and Scheduled Tribes of 10.45 percent (37,05,929) of Telangana’s population. The report would be presented before the state cabinet on February 4 and would be placed before a special session of the legislative Assembly for debate.