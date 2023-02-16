BRS MP Santosh Kumar adopts 1094 acres of Kondagutta forest land

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP J Santosh Kumar announced that he will be adopting thousand acres of Kodimiala forest land in Kondagutta area on Thursday.

The announcement was made in view and ahead of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) birthday which is on February 17 as a part of the CM’s Green India challenge.

Kondagattu in Jagityala district is known is synonymous with Lord Hanuman. CM KCR has announced to rebuild the famous Kondagattu Temple that is placed in the midst of dense forests and mountains.

Kumar said that the CM KCR aspires for a Telangana that radiates green and spiritual auras along with development in all fields, whether it is the construction of Kaleswaram, the reconstruction of Yadadri, or the development of the Anjanna Temple, the god of Koti Mokkula, that is proof of Kesiar’s vision.

A total of 1,094 acres of land has been adopted.

In the first installment, the MP announced that this above thousand acres of forest land will be greened with a cost of one crore rupees. The MP said that the remaining works will be completed in installments.

The MP also said that he has a strong connection with Kondagattu from his childhood, as he visited that place several times with CM KCR.

“It is thought that the pooja in the Kondagattu temple, which dates back before five hundred years, was performed using the fragrant flora and sandalwood trees found in this area. Again, for that reason, a lot of medicinal and aromatic plants will be planted in this woodland region,” Kumar added.