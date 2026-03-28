BRS MPs ask centre for railway division in Kothagudem

Members of Parliament from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KR Suresh Reddy and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, have urged the central government to establish a new railway division with Kothagudem railway station as its headquarters.

The MPs met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament on Friday, March 27, and submitted a formal representation highlighting the strategic and historical importance of Kothagudem.

According to their memorandum, Kothagudem has been a crucial railway hub since the British era, particularly for coal transportation. The station continues to play a vital role today as a key centre for the Singareni Collieries and contributes significantly to freight revenue for Indian Railways.

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They stated that Kothagudem has developed into a major junction connecting Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh through multiple rail links, strengthening its position as an inter-state transport hub.

MPs point to centenary in 2032

The MPs also pointed out that the station is set to complete 100 years by 2032, and local residents have long been seeking due recognition for its importance.

They urged the Railway Ministry to consider establishing a new division at Kothagudem as a fitting tribute to its centenary and to promote regional development.