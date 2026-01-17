BRS’ Shaik Abdullah Sohail condemns Hyderabad’s Puranapul communal incident

Published: 17th January 2026 1:29 pm IST
Telangana govt's budget on minorities is a sham, says BRS leader
BRS leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail on Friday, January 16, condemned the Puranapul communal incident.

He also expressed concern over the alleged rise in communal disturbances in Telangana.

BRS leader blamed Congress govt

He blamed the Congress government for failing to prevent such incidents and ensure communal harmony in the state.

Alleging that these trends are not only harming the image of Telangana but also creating fear among the citizens, he said that such incidents are occurring frequently since the Congress formed the government in Telangana in December 2023.

Puranapul communal incident

Communal tension prevailed in the area after an unidentified person tore a flexi at the Puranapul temple, which led to an attack on a nearby shrine.

Ten people, including an inspector and a few constables, were injured in the stone pelting, and several vehicles were damaged late on the night of Wednesday, January 14.

Senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) from Charminar, Golconda and Rajendra Nagar DCPs, and Task Force personnel rushed to the area.

Later, the Kamatipura police booked two cases. The first case was booked for the vandalism of the temple in Puranapul by an unknown person, which led to the tension. The second case was booked against a mob for damaging vehicles, attacking police with stones, damaging a religious flag and graves at Puranapul Darwaza, and attacking people of a particular community.

