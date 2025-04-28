BRS silver jubilee meeting in Telangana a historic milestone: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that the party’s silver jubilee public meeting held at Elkaturthy mandal in Hanamkonda district on Sunday, April 27, will remain a historic milestone for years to come.

KTR declared that BRS will bounce back to power in Telangana, which he felt was evident considering the massive crowd during the silver jubilee celebrations.

Addressing party workers and leaders on Monday, April 28, KTR expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the lakhs of people demonstrating their unwavering faith in the leadership of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

He described the silver jubilee meeting as one of the largest public gatherings in Indian political history, and a clear testament to the BRS’s enduring public strength.

With KCR vowing to personally lead the future movements, KTR called upon the party cadres to prepare for intensified struggles against the Congress-led government’s “failures, injustices, and corruption.”

KTR made it clear that the Elkaturthy meeting was just the beginning. He urged the party ranks and social media teams to expose the government’s inefficiencies and counter its propaganda at every step, bringing clarity to the people.

Later, in a teleconference with party leaders across the state, KTR thanked every individual who contributed to the success of the event, especially leaders, public representatives, senior activists, and workers from the erstwhile Warangal district. He also lauded the seamless efforts of local coordinators who ensured that participants travelled safely despite logistical challenges.

KTR offered special thanks to the social media teams and the media fraternity for their extensive coverage, which played a critical role in amplifying the event’s success.