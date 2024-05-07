BRS spreading lies on power supply in Telangana, says dy CM, cites data

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu stated that there is sufficient electricity in the state to meet the growing consumption and slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for “spreading lies” about the situation.

“There could be a change in temperatures. But, due to the efficient functioning of the electricity board employees, there is an increase in consumption due to an uninterrupted supply of power,” Bhatti, who also holds the Energy portfolio, said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, May 7, Bhatti said that compared to the average demand and consumption levels between May 1-6, 2023, there is a 52.9 percent increase in 2024 in the same time bracket.

“In May 2023, the average demand was at 7062 MW. It has increased to 10799 MW in 2024. At the same time, the average consumption has increased from 157.9 million units last year to 226.62 million units, which is an increase of 43.5 percent,” he added.

In Hyderabad

Speaking further, the Energy minister stated that there was a 47.6 per cent increase in average demand and consumption between May 1-6, 2024 compared to the same time period in 2023.

“The average demand is at 4177 MW currently, compared to 2830 MW in May 2023. At the same time, the average consumption in May 2024 is at 88 million units compared to 57.5 million units in May 2023, which is an increase of 53 percent,” he said, adding that under the previous BRS regime, the power demand did not even go up by 1 per cent between 2022-23.

Bhatti stated that in the last two days, power demand went up by about 4000 MW and over 90 million units consumption has been recorded.

Graphs of electricity consumption in GHMC & Telangana released by the deputy chief minister.

“The average demand is up in the nighttime like never before, beyond expectations. Yesterday, at 12:19 AM, it was at 4059 MW compared to last year, which is a jump of 300 percent,” he said.

Graphs of electricity consumption in GHMC released by the deputy chief minister.

Bhatti slams BRS

The deputy chief minister launched a tirade against BRS leaders for spreading lies “bigger than Goebbels” instead of appreciating the hard work of the electricity department employees.

“Did you forget the protests held by farmers under your regime? When K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) was the chief minister, then TS Transco & TS Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao had criticised the state government’s attitude towards the electricity department in front of the media, did you forget it?” he asked BRS leaders.

He further lamented the “disinformation” spread by the BRS chief against electricity supply.

“He blamed the electricity department in Suryapet for an issue with the generator at his office. He did the same in Mahabubnagar by spreading disinformation about electricity interruptions. We disproved his allegations by putting out scientific information from the transformer dump report. His party is also spreading lies on social media,” he said.