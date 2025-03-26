BRS stages walkout, accuses Telangana Dy CM of unparliamentary language

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members staged a walkout on Wednesday, March 25, alleging the state deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka used unparliamentary language in the Assembly.

The Assembly was discussing the demands for grants when BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, speaking on revenue, housing and I &PR departments, was constantly interrupted by ministers, including the deputy CM and state revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Panel speaker Revuri Prakash Reddy urged members to cooperate with the Chair and requested both the Treasury and Opposition benches to refrain from cross-talking.

Responding to the plea, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) asked the Speaker how many times the Treasury bench interrupts when the Opposition speaks.

KTR said, “Discussion, debate and dissent are the essence of democracy. Opposition benches would expose the government’s failures, and ministers should have restraint,” he said.

“I have to say there are complaints about 30 percent commission being demanded, and contractors staged protests in the Secretariat against 20 percent commission,” KTR said.

As soon as KTR said that, the deputy CM questioned as to who was involved in the 30 percent commission. “I challenge KTR to prove his allegations and apologize to the House. Members cannot comment at will,” he said.

Chaos uproared in the House as BRS MLAs, including senior leaders T Harish Rao, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Vivekanand, Gangula Kamalakar, and others approached the Well raising objection over the deputy CM’s language.

However, when Panel speaker Revuri Prakash Reddy refused to entertain BRS MLAs demands, the party members staged a walkout.