KTR slams Telangana govt for prioritizing beauty pageants over rising farmer suicides

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the ruling Congress government for focusing on beauty pageants rather than on rising farmer suicides in the state.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, March 25, KTR attacked the Revanth Reddy government’s decision to spend Rs 55 crore on the Miss World beauty pageant while farmers across Telangana are taking their lives due to mounting debts, and sans drinking or irrigation water.

“When the state is reeling under distress, with farmers taking their lives, the government is busy organizing beauty contests. These events have no relevance or necessity,” KTR said in the Assembly.

He questioned the motive behind organising such events and how they help in generating employment in the state. “The government must explain how the pageants generate jobs or revenue. The administration is projecting the Miss World event as a grand international achievement despite its declining global significance,” he claimed.

Pointing out how the Congress government has made a ‘foolish decision’ by focussing on beauty pageants and scrapping the ambitious Formula E race without the cabinet’s approval, costing the state exchequer a whopping Rs 46 crore.

KTR noted that Formula-E had spurred significant investments in the electronics sector in districts like Zahirabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar, even drawing interest from companies like Tesla.

Miss World pageant to promote Telangana: Minister

State tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the Miss World pageant to be held in May will promote the state globally as a tourism destination and facilitate economic activity.

The minister said that during his visits to the UK for tourism promotion, he was asked where Telangana was located. “Many countries in the world do not know about Telangana. The plan is to take advantage of the Miss World event to showcase Telangana’s culture to the world and attract tourists from all over the world,” Rao said.

The event would be attended by representatives from 120-140 countries and about 3,500 journalists, he said.

He further said that the state government plans to establish an international convention centre with a capacity of 20,000 people in Hyderabad on the lines of Jio World Centre in Mumbai and host a ‘Hyderabad Carnival’ like the ‘Rio Carnival’.

(With PTI inputs)