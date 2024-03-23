BRS to become TRS; Telangana public did not like change of name

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi may revert to its original name Telangana Rashtra Samithi after the parliament elections.

TRS founded by former Chief Minister and TRS founder, K Chandrasekhar Rao rechristened TRS as BRS with an eye on national politics.

And this, according to some party leaders, was one of the root causes for the debacle of the party in the assembly elections since the core “Telangana” tag was lost.

“There is a growing plea from leaders within the party to revert to the original name TRS which could help in reviving its lost glory and luck,” Boianapalli Vinod Kumar, founder member of the TRS, politburo member and BRS MP candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency told Siasat.com.

He added, “The issue might be taken up after the Lok Sabha elections. TRS has been a brand name for a long period and reverting to its original name may help revive the party.”

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with car symbol founded by K Chandrasekhar Rao on April 27, 2001 for separate Telangana State and achieved the same, changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on October 5, 2022 for national politics.

Asked what could be the reasons for the debacle of BRS in the recent assembly elections where Congress won, he said the six guarantees announced by Congress attracted voters besides some of our own follies.

“People believed Congress and its six guarantees. You have seen what is happening now. They are struggling to implement the promises. Rythu Bandhu, one of the most successful schemes of BRS, is yet to be implemented in toto by Congress. Secondly, there is severe water shortage for agriculture and domestic consumption due to illogical decisions of Congress government. You will see much worse situation in the days to come,” he added.

Asked about the spate of leaders quitting the party before the Lok Sabha elections and joining Congress, BJP, he said it’s very unfortunate but over the years leaders have been looking at greener pastures and always want to be in the ruling party.

“This is the trend not only in Telangana State but the entire country. For tickets, power etc., leaders are shifting parties at a drop of hat. BRS is passing through a rough patch and we will bounce back with a bang under the leadership of Chandrasekhar Rao soon. There are several other reasons which will also be reviewed,” he added.

Vinod Kumar served as vice chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board and MP from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Asked about the BRS chances in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, he said the party would do exceptionally well as against predictions by pollsters and media.

“You will see a very surprising result in favour of BRS. People are fed up of Congress rule. I don’t want to guess the number of seats BRS will win in Lok Sabha elections, but we will do well,” he asserted.

On the arrest of party leader K Kavitha in liquor scam, he said she would come out unscathed soon. “You will see the final result will be different,” he added.