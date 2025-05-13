BRS to hold statewide agitations against Telangana Congress govt

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana will conduct a series of mass agitations against the ruling Congress government, which BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) called “corrupt and deceptive”. KTR also called on party workers to intensify protests, and accused chief minister Revanth Reddy of “dragging the state into chaos, deceit, and misrule”.

Addressing a meeting with BRS leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district in Hyderabad, KTR said that it would mark “the beginning of the end for the Congress rule”. He called upon party cadres to intensify their efforts and take the message of the “Congress government’s betrayal to” every household in Telangana.

Hailing the BRS’s silver jubilee public meeting as one of the biggest in Telangana’s political history, KTR said, “The massive turnout at Elkathurthi reflects the strength of the BRS and the beginning of a political shift. The enthusiasm of our cadre and the support from the masses has reignited our collective will to fight”.

Also Read Will welcome KTR if he is given BRS leadership: Harish Rao

At the meeting, KTR attacked the Congress for “failing to deliver on its promises, especially towards farmers and unemployed youth and farmers”, and added that his party will hold mass outreach campaigns demanding justice for the farming community in Telangana

“Congress is another name for betrayal. Their history is full of broken promises and scams. We will expose their true face to the people of Telangana,” KTR said, according to a press release. He also asked BRS leaders to mobilize grassroots campaigns, holding village-level meetings and building a strong agitation against the ruling government in Telangana.