BRS to mark ‘Deeksha Diwas’ on Nov 29, unveil Telangana Thalli statue: KTR

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will observe ‘Deeksha Diwas’ on November 29 to honour the day when K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) began his fast-unto-death for Telangana statehood in 2009.

Party leaders and activists will participate in the event across Telangana, with all 33 district offices holding commemorations led by senior leaders, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced on Sunday, November 24.

Preparatory meetings for the event will be held on November 26. KTR noted that Telangana now faces challenges similar to 2009 and stressed the importance of uniting and protecting the state from the incumbent Congress government.

Recalling KCR’s fast at NIMS hospital in 2009 which had led to widespread support, he said the BRS supremo’s decision forced the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Union government to announce a separate statehood for Telangana on December 9, 2009.

Although KCR will not take part in the current event, the party will hold a meeting on December 9 at Medchal, unveiling a statue of Telangana Thalli to mark the end of the Deeksha Diwas celebrations.