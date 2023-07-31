BRS to play a crucial role in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao, while speaking to reporters on Monday, July 31, hinted that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party will play an important role in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing media persons post the cabinet meeting that took a slew of decisions including the expansion of the metro rail project in Hyderabad, he hoped that the Centre would extend help in implementing the metro project like it did for other cities.

“We hope they (NDA government at the Centre) will cooperate with us. If this government does not help us, a coalition government would come anyway after 2024. The role of BRS would be crucial in that. We are confident that we will achieve it there,” he said.