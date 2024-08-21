BRS to protest across Telangana demanding unconditional farm loan waiver

Hyderabad: BRS has announced plans for statewide protests and dharnas on August 22, demanding the Congress government implement the farm loan waiver scheme without conditions.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticized the state government for extending the loan waiver to only 40% of eligible farmers.

He pointed out that there is confusion among farmers due to conflicting statements from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers.

While the chief minister claimed that all eligible individuals received a loan waiver of up to 2 lakh, some ministers have stated that the waiver process is still incomplete.

KTR emphasized that farmers who have not received their waivers are struggling to resolve their issues at local offices.

Former minister Harish Rao questioned the credibility of the Congress government regarding the loan waiver announcements.

He pointed out that chief minister A Revanth Reddy claimed at a meeting in Khammam that the loan waiver had been fully implemented with an allocation of Rs 18,000 crore.

However, the deputy chief minister later stated that the total completed amount was Rs 31,000 crore, while Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy mentioned an additional Rs 12,000 crore would be released. Rao asked, “Whom should the people believe?”