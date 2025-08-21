BRS to take legal action against ‘paid’ defamatory content online

Hyderabad: The main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has begun the process of taking legal action against digital media agencies and certain influencers which it claims is “spreading malicious propaganda” against it via alleged paid defamatory content.

The BRS has initiated the process of issuing legal notices to “certain” digital media agencies and influencers who are reportedly publishing content content online against former chief minister (and president) K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

“The Party has credible reasons to believe that some of these channels and platforms are being funded by the ruling Congress Party to spread misinformation, create confusion, and malign the image of the previous government. To curb such baseless slander, the BRS is serving legal notices demanding the immediate removal of the ‘paid’ defamatory content, failing which strict legal action will follow,” said the BRS in a press release.

The BRS has resorted to legal action following complaints that a few entities that had published the alleged paid content have already removed the derogatory material, but that certain platforms continue to still reportedly to so.

The release added that “false propaganda without due diligence” is being published to “serve the political interests of its rivals.

“The legal notices categorically highlight the following: – The content deliberately misleads the public without any proof. – The videos were created with the malicious intent to shock viewers, mislead society, and tarnish the reputation of a respected leader who served as the first Chief Minister of Telangana. – Such defamatory content has the potential to cause reputational harm to KCR and the BRS Party,” added the BRS release.

It stated that the videos in question appear to have been circulated for “undue publicity, financial gain, and political motives”. Condemning the circulation of the information, the BRS said it will not hesitate to pursue all legal remedies available to hold the perpetrators accountable and “ensure that truth prevails”.