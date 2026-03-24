BRS walks-out just before Telangana Dy CM’s reply in Assembly

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators, on Tuesday, March 24, staged a walkout from the Telangana Assembly session when Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka rose to discuss the state’s budget.

Earlier, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao raised a point of order, accusing the Congress government of not running the house in order, delaying House proceedings for hours on Monday and Tuesday, and not furnishing the budget books on time.

And then, BRS members walked out.

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu immediately responded, saying there was no need to behave in such a way. He opined that since the opposition had no counterarguments against Bhatti’s clarifications and answers, they walked out.

Bhatti, too, condemned the way the BRS MLAs “tore the budget papers and put them in their ears” while walking out. “I appeal to the Leader of the Opposition (KCR) to stop insulting the democracy and the people of Telangana by encouraging such acts,” Bhatti said to the BRS chief, who was absent.

In a question dipped in saracam, the Finance Minister asked whether they walked out because the state government was implementing accidental insurance of Rs 1.2 crore for all government employees, cashless healthcare for government employees, or planning to implement life insurance schemes for its citizens.

He said that BRS never contributed its share of 40 per cent in centrally sponsored schemes and hence, failed to secure funds from the Centre. “We have been making those payments on time. That is why we are getting grants-in-aid from the Centre,” Bhatti said.

Accusing the BRS of leaving payments to contractors and government employees pending after losing power, Bhatti said that the Congress government was clearing all those dues every month.

“Understanding the hunger of lakhs of poor students, we introduced a breakfast scheme so that no child goes to school on an empty stomach. Under this, milk will be provided for three days a week and ragi malt for the remaining three days. For the first time, we will implement a mid-day meal scheme for Intermediate students. Do they not deserve food? Do BRS leaders not like this scheme?” Bhatti asked.

He said people were observing the conduct of BRS workers, adding that regardless of such behaviour, the state government would continue working towards achieving the goals of Telangana Rising 2034 and 2047.

He lambasted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Floor Leader A Maheshwar Reddy’s remark that the budget was a “cheating budget.”

“Renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) Act is real cheating,” Bhatti shot back.

On Reddy’s allegation that the state government was pushing the people into a debt spiral, Bhatti reminded that while 13 prime ministers, including the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, took debts amounting to Rs 56.66 lakh crore since independence, the current Narendra Modi-led government took loans amounting to Rs 140 lakh crore in the last 12 years.

Double-decker flyover from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that a double-decker flyover will be constructed from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar to ease the traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway (NH65). Travel time between Hyderabad and Vijayawada will reduce up to three hours, he said.

According to him, the state government will bear Rs 941 crore expenditure, out of which the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) will contribute Rs 200 crore.

“We have placed the proposals before the Centre and expect approval in four months. Once the go-ahead is received, work will commence within six months,” he told the House.

The minister said the proposal had been taken up with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, noting that around 65 colonies with a population of nearly 12 lakh are located along the stretch. “Gadkari assured us that the project would be approved after March 31, following their annual meeting,” he added.

Komatireddy also said that another double-decker flyover from Madinaguda to BHEL is being planned on the Hyderabad-Pune Highway. The government has proposed a contribution of Rs 55 crore for the 1.2 km flyover.

Jawahar Nagar dumpyard

The House witnessed some light-hearted moments after Medchal BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy spoke about the massive amounts of waste being dumped at the Jawahar Nagar dump yard, causing severe health issues and even deaths.

He said under KCR’s chief ministership, a 48 MW waste-to-energy plant and a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) were set up. “Now, the entire Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) waste is being dumped here. Roads, drains, lights, drinking water, everything is pathetic,” he alleged.

Responding, Sridhar Babu first congratulated Malla Reddy on his 50th marriage anniversary and on coming to the House as a new bridegroom. “We expected that at least as a new groom, he would speak the truth, but no. Outside, he speaks excellently, but when he enters the house, under the influence of those sitting in front of him (KTR) and beside him, he loses his track,” said Babu as the House burst into laughter.

Babu said the state government has decided to establish at least three new dump yards in different parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits to reduce the burden on the Jawaharnagar dump yard.

He added that experts from IIT Bombay have been engaged to provide technical solutions to address the persistent stench from the site.

He also urged BRS leaders to offer their suggestions on further measures to resolve the issue.

Sridhar Babu also used Malla Reddy’s no electricity, no roads, no drains, no water remark against him, saying it reflected on what development has taken place in Medchal during the BRS government for 10 years.

He assured Malla Reddy that the issue raised by him was being considered.

Protocol violations alleged by BRS

Another serious problem raised by the opposition members was struck down in a funny way by Sridhar Babu.

Kukatpally BRS MLA M Krishna Rao, Sanathnagar BRS MLA Talasani Krishna Rao expressed serious concerns over protocol violations during the official programmes.

Yadav pointed out how the name of a Kukatpally Congress leader, who holds no political office, has been engraved on a foundation-stone. “If such a protocol violation happens again, I will uproot the foundation-stone,” he said.

Sridhar Babu reminded them of protocol violations when he was in the opposition.

Naming Huzurabad MLA P Kaushik Reddy and Maheshwaram BRS MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy wore pink, Babu said, “When they were in power, all foundation stones were painted in pink,” drawing laughter across the benches.