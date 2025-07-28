BRS warns protest over Sangareddy blast aid delay

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao, on Monday, July 28, threatened to launch a protest if the government fails to provide the promised sum of Rs 1 crore to the families of victims of the reactor blast in Sangareddy.

During a meeting with families affected by the blast in Sigachi Industries, the former Telangana minister said, “If the affected families don’t receive the compensation as promised by the chief minister, we will put up a tent in front of the Sangareddy collectorate and protest,” adding that they would continue till justice was served.

He questioned the government’s delay in handing over the bodies of the deceased and providing compensation, even a month after the tragic incident.

He further criticised the Telangana government for not releasing official data regarding deaths and the number of people injured to date. “It is clear from the complaint of the family members of a deceased that the management of the industry is negligent and that an FIR has also been filed, and why is Revanth Reddy protecting the management?” Rao questioned the CM.

The Siddipet MLA alleged that families of the victims, demanding death certificates, are being mistreated by government officials. He sought compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for those who were seriously injured in the blast.