BRS woman MLA throws water bottles at Telangana Congress leader

Hyderabad: In a show of intolerance, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi attacked Congress leader and constituency in-charge Shyam Nayak with plastic bottles during an official programme held at a Rythu Vedika in Asifabad town on Thursday, August 7.

She was attending an official programme where ration cards were being distributed to new beneficiaries.

Shyam Nayak tried to obstruct her while she was criticising the state government. He told her that if she wanted to talk politics, she needed to inform the people that, in place of coarse-grain rice, which was being distributed during the BRS government, the Congress government was now distributing fine-grain rice through the public distribution system.

Questioning his authority to challenge her under Assembly protocol, BRS MLA Kova Laxmi responded with an unusual form of protest, by hurling not one, but three mini water bottles at him in rapid succession.

The attack was captured on video, where officials could be seen trying to stop her from attacking the Congress leader, who evacuated the venue.

Speaking to the media, Shyam Nayak remarked that such behaviour was to be expected when the electorate chooses a representative without formal education.

He said he was seated among the public during the official event, without claiming any special privileges or even accepting refreshments, as he currently holds no political office.

“I only asked her not to use the stage as a platform to criticise the state government, as it was an official event. She kept attacking me with water bottles,” he exclaimed.

He further alleged that Asifabad had seen little to no development over the past decade, despite Kova Laxmi serving two terms as MLA, a term as Zilla Parishad chairperson, and previously as a sarpanch.

He claimed the region still faces a drinking water crisis, lacks adequate housing and pension distribution, and that no new ration cards were issued during the BRS government’s tenure.

“She even falsely claimed in her election affidavit that she had passed Class 10. When objections were raised, she later submitted that she is uneducated. In the position she holds, she should exhibit self-restraint. But losing control and behaving in this manner is unacceptable. Even her party’s high command should take notice of her behaviour and seek her resignation,” he appealed.