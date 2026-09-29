BRS women MLA harassment: HC asks DGP to submit inquiry findings

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, September 29, instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct a detailed inquiry and identify personnel who allegedly misbehaved with or manhandled BRS women legislators on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

DGP CV Anand will submit his findings to Speaker Gaddam Kumar Prasad. If any part of the inquiry points to the incident occurred outside the Assembly gates, a separate report will be submitted to the High Court.

Chaos descended on the first day of the Telangana Assembly Legislative session when police stopped protesting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs from entering the building, triggering scuffles and injuries.

BRS women legislators, V Sunitha Laxma Reddy and P Sabitha Indra Reddy, were allegedly grabbed by the throat, their sarees torn, hair pulled and dragged away. Sunitha Reddy was trampled underfoot. The situation could have turned more serious without his intervention; had party working president KTR not stepped in to shield them.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended all 22 BRS MLAs, including KTR, from the remainder of the Monsoon Session for disrupting the proceedings by entering the well of the House.

Following the incident, the High Court came down heavily on the Telangana Police Force and expressed concerns that a woman legislator’s saree was pulled and another was held by the neck. “Is this the respect you show to women? Especially women legislators?” the HC asked.