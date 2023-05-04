BRS’s central party office all set for launch in Delhi today

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) central office in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar is set for inauguration today at 1 pm by Telangana chief minister and party president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

Built in the most magnificent manner as per ‘Vastu Sastra’ standards, the four-storied BRS building, work on which began last year as part of its national expansion and activities in the centre of Delhi, will be launched by BRS supremo KCR.

With the launch of the BRS’s central office, which is floated with the aim of ‘comprehensive development of the country and bringing farmers’ rule into the country’, the expansion of the party will be accelerated.

On the occasion of the inauguration, KCR will enter the office while all the rituals simultaneously being performed beside special pujas.

Roads and buildings minister Prashanth Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar are constantly monitoring the works related to the construction of BRS Bhavan in Delhi and are overseeing the inauguration activities.

The BRS Bhavan with flour floors is built on an area of 11,000 square feet. The lower ground will have a media hall and servant quarters. A canteen, reception lobby and 4 chambers for general secretaries are built on the ground floor while. BRS national President KCR’s chamber, other chambers and conference halls are established on the first floor.

A total of 20 rooms are available on the second and second floors, including the president’s suite, the working president’s suite and the remaining 18 other rooms.