Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate BRS office in Delhi on Thursday

Hyderabad: In view of expansion, Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will be inaugurating the newly built party office in New Delhi on Thursday.

Office building, spread over 20,000 square feet was built in Vasant Vihar with modern amenities.

On Tuesday, the minister for roads and buildings, Vemula Prashant Reddy and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar reviewed the arrangements made for the inauguration.

The chief minister is expected to leave for the Delhi trip by Wednesday evening. However, a confirmed schedule is still not known.

Also Read KCR launches BRS national office in Delhi

KCR last visited Delhi on December 12 to inaugurate the BRS temporary office on Sardar Patel Road and he stayed there for five days before returning on December 16.

During his stay, KCR held meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Janata Dal leader Kumaraswamy, and leaders of farmers’ associations from several states.

The minister held discussions on a possible non-BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) partnership to emerge as a strong alternative to the BJP-led central government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.